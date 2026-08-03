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Harry Kane urged to seal emotional Tottenham return as Spurs fan makes grovelling apology to Bayern Munich superstar
Return urged to London
Kane's future has resurfaced as a major talking point amid lingering interest from Barcelona as his Bayern contract enters its final stretch towards 2027. Presenter and Spurs fan Majestic made an open plea on talkSPORTfor the England captain to return to his boyhood club and surpass Shearer's 260-goal Premier League record. However, Bayern remain confident that Tottenham's all-time top scorer will sign an extension, with the striker well settled in Germany after three years in Munich.
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Apology and transfer plea
Speaking on talkSPORT, Majestic began his open message with an apology before laying out a sensational proposal to bring Kane back to North London.
He opened his message on a remorseful note: "Mr Harry Kane. I've apologised to you already before, as when you first left you broke my heart and I didn't want you to win anything. But Harry's won - he's a world-class striker. You've done it in Germany, you've won. I don't personally see Bayern winning the Champions League anytime soon, Arsenal are more likely to win it."
Majestic then looked directly into the studio camera to deliver a message to both Bayern and Kane: "Bayern, you've had a great time with Harry, he's won you the league. We're going to give you the money back, so you will get £81million back, the release clause, bang, straight away, we'll trigger that. Harry, come home. We'll give you £400,000 a week, big numbers, but he deserves it, a world superstar."
Chasing Shearer goal record
Kane currently sits on 213 Premier League goals, trailing Shearer's all-time record by just 47. Over a 14-year senior spell at Tottenham, he netted 280 goals in 435 appearances across all competitions and became the first player to score 100 away goals in Premier League history.
Majestic expanded on how a return could cement the striker's legacy: "Roberto De Zerbi says to him: 'Look, it's one season without European football, which allows you to have a bit more of a rest after a long season and a World Cup... it gives you the focus of scoring goals in the Premier League, you don't have to play in the League Cup."
He added: "You are that close to Alan Shearer's record. If you have a good season this year, scoring 20+, which is very possible to do, you could become a Bundesliga champion, England's greatest goalscorer, Tottenham's greatest goalscorer and possibly the Premier League's greatest ever goalscorer.
"This is Harry Kane's legacy set in stone. People can't say he hasn't won anything, he's gone and done that. Now he can come home and push Spurs on. Come on Harry, it's time to come home, it's good for you, it's good for us, it's good for Bayern, let's do it."
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Career decision test looms
Kane faces a defining career crossroads between extending his stay in the Bundesliga with Bayern or making a headline-grabbing return to English football. The forward's immediate priority remains maintaining his prolific scoring form to challenge for domestic and European silverware with the Bavarian giants. However, the temptation to cement his place in history as the Premier League's all-time top scorer will continue to hover over subsequent transfer windows.
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