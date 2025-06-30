Harry Kane or Kevin De Bruyne? Jack Grealish in for huge reunion as Man City winger linked with Bayern Munich and Napoli transfer but Premier League stay still possible
Manchester City winger Jack Grealish could be set to reunite with either Harry Kane or Kevin De Bruyne amid interest from Bayern Munich and Napoli.
- Grealish set to leave City this summer
- Napoli and Bayern showing interest
- Premier League clubs also eyeing him