As England gear up for a historic showdown in North America, they have received the ultimate seal of approval from a man who knows exactly what it takes to reach the summit. Hurst, the only man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final until 2022, has hailed Kane as the country's finest ever marksman. Kane’s record-breaking exploits this summer have seen him move past Bobby Moore for the most appearances as the Three Lions captain and solidify his status as the nation's all-time leading scorer in major tournaments.

Speaking at Wembley ahead of the semi-final against Argentina, Hurst was unequivocal in his assessment of the Bayern Munich star. "It's going to be hard to beat the goals he scored, so I’d say he’s England’s best," Hurst admitted to England national team official website. "His record now is just amazing for his appearances and the goals he's scoring and doing it in important games like we've seen in this tournament."



