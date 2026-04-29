Harry Kane breaks Steven Gerrard Champions League record after netting crucial goal for Bayern Munich in crazy clash with PSG

The 32-year-old striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 17th minute, showing nerves of steel after Luis Diaz was brought down in the box. By converting the spot-kick, Kane became the first English player to score in six consecutive Champions League outings, officially moving past Liverpool legend Gerrard, who managed five in a row during the 2007-08 campaign.

It wasn't just a single milestone for the former Tottenham man, as he also reached 61 goal contributions in a single season for the first time in his professional career. His incredible tally now stands at 54 goals and seven assists, marking a personal best as he continues to justify his massive price tag in Bavaria.



