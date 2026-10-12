AFP
Hansi Flick refuses to bite on Real Madrid refereeing complaints ahead of Galatasaray clash
Flick stays focused on Istanbul trip
Barcelona head coach Flick has firmly rejected the opportunity to comment on the internal frustrations currently brewing at Real Madrid, following their fiery statement condemning 'catastrophic refereeing' and missed red cards in the derby defeat to Atletico Madrid. Rather than engaging in the cross-club war of words that often dominates the headlines in La Liga, Flick chose to maintain a professional distance.
The controversy stems from a series of flashpoints during Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid before the international break, most notably Cristian Romero's dangerous stamp on Jude Bellingham's knee and a reckless challenge by Kang-in Lee on Fede Valverde - incidents that Los Blancos argue warranted straight red cards.
'I hope that one day you will learn that I never answer questions about other teams. We are about to play against Galatasaray. Let's respect Galatasaray, the stadium is fantastic, the atmosphere…', he said as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.
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Clasico distractions dismissed
The media also attempted to draw the former Bayern Munich boss into a discussion about the upcoming El Clasico, scheduled for October 25. Specifically, reporters were keen to know Flick's stance on the availability of Vinicius Junior, who has been a central figure in Madrid's recent controversies - having recently received a dramatic straight red card and seen a goal disallowed for pulling Nathan Saliba's hair off the ball during a tight 1-0 victory against Villarreal.
Flick, however, was in no mood to provide a tactical breakdown or an emotional response regarding his rivals' star player. He quickly dismissed the line of questioning with a sharp, ironic retort that signaled his lack of interest in long-term projections while a match was imminent. 'You can ask me that in two weeks,' he replied, effectively ending any further speculation about the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu for the time being.
Preparation for the Turkish giants
Barcelona arrived in Istanbul with a 22-man squad, looking to secure a vital result in one of the most intimidating environments in world football. Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong will not be in TurkeyBarcelona boss Hansi Flick shuts down questions regarding Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr ahead of a crucial Champions League tie against Galatasaray., nor will the injured Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji. Despite missing a few key names through injury, the mood in the camp appears focused.
Barcelona head into the fixture looking to build on their dominant start to the Champions League campaign, having launched their European journey with a resounding 5-1 victory over Feyenoord. Galatasaray, meanwhile, are aiming to bounce back from a tough opening match after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Sporting CP.
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A grueling schedule ahead for Flick's side
Barcelona are enjoying a stunning start to the season, maintaining a perfect record in La Liga with 24 points from their opening 8 matches, while Real Madrid currently sit in fourth place with 18 points.
Following the clash against Galatasaray, Barcelona will travel to face Real Betis on Saturday in La Liga, before heading to Paris to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on October 20, ahead of hosting Real Madrid in the El Clasico.
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