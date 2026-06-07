'I'm a big fan of Hansi Flick!' - Pep Guardiola praises 'attractive' Barcelona under German coach but ex-Man City boss issues Champions League warning to former club

Since his arrival at the Catalan club, Flick has guided Barca to two straight La Liga titles, being crowned the division's best coach in each campaign. Despite their domestic success, though, they have been unable to find the necessary breakthrough in the Champions League, having last won the European competition in 2015.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new Cruyff Court at his former school, La Salle Manresa, Guardiola didn't hide his admiration for the direction the Catalan giants are taking under their German head coach. Despite the pressure that always follows the hot seat at Camp Nou, the legendary tactician believes the foundation is strong.

"I'm a big fan of Hansi, of how they do it and for many years," Guardiola told reporters. "They are Barca players, whether they are from La Masia or from outside, they do it very well. They have had two extraordinary years, beyond the results, how well they have done and how attractive it is to see them play."