Hansi Flick wants 'another 100 games' at Barcelona ahead of milestone as coach reacts to Newcastle Champions League draw
Flick eyes Barcelona future
Flick is prepared to extend his stay at Barcelona as he approaches a century of matches in charge. Ahead of the landmark La Liga clash against Villarreal, the German coach reflected on his tenure, expressing a deep desire to remain at the helm. He emphasised his passion for the role, the city, and his pride in the current squad's development.
"It's a great honour to reach this number of matches. It was a dream to coach here and I enjoy every day, with the players, the fans," he told reporters. "Why not be here for another 100 games? I enjoy every day here. The weather is fantastic. I love my job. It's an honour. And everyone should be proud of the team."
Newcastle Champions League test awaits
The conversation inevitably shifted to the continental stage following the Champions League draw, which paired Barcelona with Premier League side Newcastle United in the round of 16. While avoiding heavyweights like Paris Saint-Germain was a relief to some fans, Flick was quick to dismiss any complacency. He stressed that every remaining team, including potential future opponents like Atletico Madrid or Tottenham, possesses immense quality.
"All games are important. I don't celebrate not facing PSG, you have to respect the opponent," Flick insisted during the press conference. "Everyone wants to reach the final and Newcastle also want to win the Champions League. All opponents are difficult. It won't be easy. You have to play at the highest level. Playing against Atletico or Tottenham if we pass is also very difficult. It's fantastic to have this opportunity, but we strictly respect all our rivals."
Flick looks ahead to Villarreal clash
Turning his focus back to domestic duties, Flick warned his players about the threat posed by Villarreal. He recalled their previous encounter as a fortunate victory and demanded total concentration to avoid unnecessary mistakes. The manager is pushing for a flawless performance, highlighting that maintaining their lead at the top of the table requires an unrelenting, aggressive approach game after game.
"If you are winning, it is one game less. For me, the important thing is that we do our job," Flick explained. "We remember the last game in Villarreal, it was a lucky victory. We must not make unnecessary mistakes and play our style." Emphasising the mindset required to secure the league title, he delivered a clear directive: "We can improve, and we have to do it. We have to win, win, and win."
De Jong Injury and Discipline
Flick also has to navigate a significant selection headache following an untimely injury to key midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch international's absence comes at a critical juncture, with seven matches scheduled before the next international break. However, the Barcelona coach refused to use the injury crisis as a crutch, instead challenging the depth of his squad to step up.
"The injury comes at a bad time, but you have to accept it. Others will play. I don't look for excuses or complaints," Flick stated, maintaining a positive outlook. Beyond tactics, he also shed light on internal dressing room discipline, revealing that shifting to financial fines and delegating the responsibility to team captains has completely eradicated tardiness. "Since then, no one has been late, so I guess we made the right decision. It relieves pressure and tension for me."
