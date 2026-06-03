The greatest managerial line up in World Cup history? Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and more set to do battle in 2026

Though those managers have collected trophies for fun at club level, they are still waiting for international silverware. There are some coaches at this tournament, though, who know what it takes to win major tournaments.
Didier Deschamps will be managing France for the final time at this World Cup, having guided Les Bleus to glory in 2018, and to the final in 2022, where they were beaten by Argentina. Deschamps has been in charge of France for 14 years, and he reached three major finals in that time; few would bet against him doing it again.
The man who succeeded Deschamps in terms of winning the World Cup, Lionel Scaloni remains in charge of Argentina, despite hinting at walking away on more than one occasion since tha triumphant December night in Qatar. Scaloni has also won the Copa America twice with La Albiceleste, and has the honour of managing Lionel Messi at what may be his final international tournament as an active player.
Deschamps and Scaloni are the only World Cup-winning managers to be taking charge of teams in 2026, but there are others who have tasted success at continental tournaments. Luis de la Fuente, for example,has been on a winding journey through the Spain age-group sides before guiding La Roja's senior squad to glory at Euro 2024, beating England in the final.
Emerse Fae, however, can lay claim to the most remarkable route to tournament success. When Ivory Coast kicked-off the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Fae was the assistant manager. But following the resignation of Jean-Louis Gasset mid-tournament, Fae stepped up and led the Elephants all the way to the final, where they beat Nigeria.
Depending who you believe, Pape Thiaw is also an AFCON winner, after Senegal lifted the trophy back in January. Of course, it was Thiaw's decision to have his players leave the pitch in protest that has led CAF to since award victory to Morocco, but it is the Senegal boss who has a winner's medal at home.