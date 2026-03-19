Gravina: "Speculation regarding Open VAR is unwarranted. Tonali? There is concern, but it is moderate."

"In 2021, I spoke of an ordinary national team that could become something special if we all made sure everyone felt the significance of the blue shirt and the pride of wearing it. I don’t want to offend anyone, and I certainly don’t want to downplay the team’s technical ability, but compared to some of the powerhouses, we can say we were an ordinary team. We must shake off these moments of general despondency; we must all realise that the nation’s support must carry these lads to America, even if we have to swim there if necessary.”