Good news for Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich learn timeframe for Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies returns from injury struggles
Musiala nearing full recovery after horrific injury
The German starlet Musiala’s road to recovery is finally nearing its end, as the 22-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder, who suffered a broken fibula and dislocated ankle in a horrific collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the Club World Cup in July, has taken significant strides toward a full comeback.
According to Abendzeitung, Musiala is expected to return to full fitness “within the next four to eight weeks.” This would make a December return feasible, potentially allowing him to feature in Bayern’s final two games of 2025 against Mainz on December 14 and Heidenheim on December 21.
The report adds that Musiala’s rehabilitation is progressing positively and that the club remains cautious about rushing his recovery. “He will recover to full health and return fully functional,” the paper noted, reflecting Bayern’s internal decision at Sabener Street not to take any risks.
The young German star’s gradual return comes as a welcome sign for Kompany, who has not been deprived but tactically concerned of his most creative attacking outlet since the summer. Bayern’s attack has shown enormous potential and upgrade but also arguably lacked the fluidity Musiala provides between the lines, and his reintroduction could only escalate the spark..
Kompany confirms careful approach to Musiala comeback
Bayern boss Kompany has confirmed that the club will remain patient with Musiala’s recovery, even as optimism grows over his December return. Speaking to Abendzeitung, the Belgian manager said: “When will he return? The plan was January, but we’ll see. These are the kinds of long-term injuries; it could happen a bit faster, but it could also take a bit longer. That’s why I want to give him the necessary rest for his return.”
Kompany’s comments underline Bayern’s pragmatic approach, ensuring Musiala’s long-term health over short-term needs. Although early reports hinted at a January return, but the club has been optimistic about his early return, and now the new assessments have opened the possibility of him featuring before the winter break.
Meanwhile, Kicker offers a slightly more cautious view, suggesting that while Musiala’s rehabilitation is progressing, January remains the more likely timeframe for his official return to competitive play. The player himself is said to be determined but patient, focusing on “a step-by-step” approach alongside Bayern’s medical team to ensure he returns at peak fitness.
Alphonso Davies also close to returning
It’s not just Musiala who’s nearing a return, the Canadian international and Bayern's one of the fastest express Davies, another crucial component of the Die Roten’s squad, is reportedly on track to rejoin the team before the end of the calendar year. The Canadian defender, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus damage earlier this year, could feature in December according to Kicker.
Adding to the optimism, Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch reported that Davies and Japanese defender Hiroki Ito are expected to “fully join team training after the international break and return to playing in December.”
For Kompany, this development provides a timely boost as Bayern prepare for the second half of the Bundesliga campaign. Davies’ pace and attacking width have been sorely missed, while Ito’s defensive composure offers more stability. If all these players return in December, Bayern could enter 2026 with a fully fit and rejuvenated squad.
Musiala’s return hailed as ‘miracle’ as Bayern prepare for next games
At Bayern, there is growing belief that Musiala’s recovery has been nothing short of extraordinary. Just four months after his devastating injury, the German international has resumed light training, completing passing and coordination drills, a milestone that has lifted spirits both in Munich and across Germany.
Local reports have described his progress as “a recovery that borders on the impossible.” The young midfielder’s smile during training sessions has become a symbol of Bayern’s renewed optimism, with teammates and staff alike praising his resilience.
The Bavarians' fixture list offers a promising window for the returning stars. The Bundesliga leaders host Freiburg on November 22, and a high-powered Arsenal game up in the end of November, before facing Mainz and Heidenheim in December, two fixtures where Musiala’s and Davies’ availability could prove decisive.
Bayern currently top the table with 28 points, unbeaten at home with seven straight wins. Freiburg, sitting 10th with 13 points, will be their next domestic challenge.
If Musiala and Davies make their comebacks before the winter break, it could transform Bayern’s attack and defensive balance just in time for the Champions League knockout rounds. With both nearing full fitness, Kompany’s squad may retain its trademark dominance, making Bayern’s December fixtures as much about Champions League redemption as competition.
