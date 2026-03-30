Golden Glove leader David Raya and Emi Martinez snubbed as top three Premier League goalkeepers are named to build the 'ideal' No.1

Crossley, speaking exclusively to GOAL while piecing together a Bally Bet All-Stars squad, said when asked to name his Premier League top three: “My favourite is Gianluigi Donnarumma and I've been saying it for ages from his Champions League exploits last year [at Paris Saint-Germain]. I couldn't believe how cheap he actually was. I didn't realise he was only 26 years old. He looks a lot older! But I've been seeing him in the Champions League last year and coming to the Premier League. He's turned into my favourite because he's kind of an old-school style, like Schmeichel-esque from my era.

“Same as Alisson as well and I like that type, so I'm going to go with Donnarumma. Alisson, very similar, fills the goal, big lad, very, very calm. I love to see a goalkeeper that doesn't get flustered, even when he makes a mistake.

“So I went for him as my number two and I've gone with one of our own, Jordan Pickford, as number three simply because I love his distribution. He's left-footed, I was left-footed, so I kind of like the left-footed goalkeeper a lot and I think if you put the three together, you've got the ideal goalkeeper. Jordan Pickford, I've never seen him play badly for England. I think he's been the best player over the last three, four seasons and that's the reason I've gone for him because I love a bit of consistency.”