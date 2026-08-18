Goals & assists target! Alexander Isak told where ‘he’s got to be’ in second season at Liverpool after record-breaking £125m transfer

The 26-year-old frontman found the target on 62 occasions through 109 appearances for the Magpies - with 54 of those efforts being recorded in the Premier League. A reputation was established at St James’ Park as one of the most complete No.9s in world football.

Said standing convinced Liverpool to part with a British record transfer fee, with the reigning champions of England looking for somebody to lead their line in a bid to establish domestic dominance. The 2025-26 campaign did not play out as planned.

Isak arrived short of fitness following a disrupted pre-season and never looked close to full match sharpness. A broken leg suffered in December did his cause few favours. The season ended with the net being hit on just four occasions.

The 2026 World Cup was graced with Sweden, but that has led to another short summer being taken in at club level. Liverpool need their leading marksman to hit the ground running when competitive action resumes away at Newcastle on Sunday.