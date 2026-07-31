'I had no involvement!' - Gianni Infantino losing support as senior FIFA advisor quits with fiery statement against World Cup plan

In his resignation statement, Cordeiro stressed that he could not stand idly by as the plan to sell off a stake in the World Cup unfolded: "I cannot stand by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup."

The former US Soccer Federation president publicly distanced himself from the $20 billion commercial subsidiary proposal and condemned it directly: "Let me be clear. I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally."

He unequivocally labelled the commercialisation scheme as "a bad deal for football."

Cordeiro highlighted that his professional background in banking gave him a clear understanding of the long-term dangers of such a decision: "Football has been central to my life, and after more than 35 years in banking, I understand both the value of this asset and the consequences of giving part of it away. That is why this proposal should be rejected."