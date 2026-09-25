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‘Only after tomorrow!’ - Gianluigi Donnarumma sends playful warning to Man Utd rival Senne Lammens ahead of Nations League clash
A Manchester rivalry renewed on international duty
Donnarumma is preparing to renew his rivalry with United counterpart Lammens when Italy face Belgium. The two stoppers will go head-to-head on international duty in an intriguing Nations League Group A fixture.
The match takes place at the iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Friday evening, with kick-off scheduled for 19.45 UK time. Group A is completed by France and Turkiye, making a positive result vital for both nations as they aim to establish an early advantage in the standings.
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Donnarumma offers warm praise for Belgian stopper
Donnarumma spoke highly of his Belgian counterpart ahead of the clash, acknowledging the immense pressure that comes with playing between the posts for United.
"He is a great goalkeeper and it’s not easy to do well at Manchester United," Donnarumma stated, as quoted by Football Italia. "I am sure he’ll have a great future ahead of him, I did meet him, he’s an intelligent guy and I hope he keeps getting better, although only after tomorrow’s match."
Recent derby history favours the Italian keeper
The international battle in Rome comes after the two shot-stoppers already met in a heated Premier League Manchester derby at Old Trafford this season. That domestic contest saw City forced to display resilience after midfielder Phil Foden was shown a red card during the first half, reducing the Cityzens to ten men.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Erling Haaland scored the solitary goal of the match to secure a tight 1-0 win, ensuring Donnarumma claimed victory in their initial duel this season.
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High stakes ahead in Nations League Group A
Looking ahead, both goalkeepers will be crucial to their respective countries' ambitions as the Nations League campaign unfolds in a competitive Group A.
Donnarumma will be determined to maintain his winning record over Lammens and help Italy earn three valuable points on home soil in Rome. Meanwhile, Lammens will be eager to inspire Belgium to a memorable result at the Stadio Olimpico.
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