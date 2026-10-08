Gianluca Prestianni reveals what he told Lionel Messi during emotional Argentina farewell match at Monumental

Opening up on what it meant to share a squad with the player he grew up watching, Prestianni said, as quoted by ESPN Argentina: "I lived it to the fullest, just like any fan. I've enjoyed watching him so much more on TV, but this brief time I got to share with him, I enjoyed it to the fullest.

"It only hit me later when I got home. I was at the farewell of the greatest of all time. My idol, I grew up watching him with the national team, at Barcelona. It was an honour and a privilege to be part of the number 10's farewell."

The Benfica forward also revealed what he said when the two hugged near the dugout: "I didn't want to bother him; it's his moment. When I hugged him, I told him 'thank you for everything' and that I loved him very much."