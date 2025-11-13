Germany dealt injury concern as captain Joshua Kimmich ruled out of crucial World Cup qualifying game

Germany’s preparations for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg have been hit by the late withdrawal of captain Kimmich. The Bayern midfielder sustained a capsule injury in his right ankle during Wednesday’s training session, as confirmed by the German Football Association (DFB). While Kimmich will still travel with the squad, he has been ruled out of Friday’s match.

The injury comes at a crucial juncture for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, who sit level on points with Slovakia in Group A but ahead on goal difference. The DFB’s official statement read that Kimmich’s setback “requires short-term rest,” and his availability for Monday’s game against Slovakia remains uncertain. The 30-year-old, who has been an ever-present leader in the national setup, expressed his determination to recover quickly.

“Unfortunately, this is my workplace for now. I'm giving it my all to be back on the pitch on Monday,” Kimmich wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself undergoing treatment. His absence most certainly leaves a huge void both in midfield and in his adopted right-back role, which Nagelsmann had planned to use again this window.