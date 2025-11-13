Getty Images Sport
Germany dealt injury concern as captain Joshua Kimmich ruled out of crucial World Cup qualifying game
Kimmich ruled out with ankle injury
Germany’s preparations for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg have been hit by the late withdrawal of captain Kimmich. The Bayern midfielder sustained a capsule injury in his right ankle during Wednesday’s training session, as confirmed by the German Football Association (DFB). While Kimmich will still travel with the squad, he has been ruled out of Friday’s match.
The injury comes at a crucial juncture for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, who sit level on points with Slovakia in Group A but ahead on goal difference. The DFB’s official statement read that Kimmich’s setback “requires short-term rest,” and his availability for Monday’s game against Slovakia remains uncertain. The 30-year-old, who has been an ever-present leader in the national setup, expressed his determination to recover quickly.
“Unfortunately, this is my workplace for now. I'm giving it my all to be back on the pitch on Monday,” Kimmich wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself undergoing treatment. His absence most certainly leaves a huge void both in midfield and in his adopted right-back role, which Nagelsmann had planned to use again this window.
Baku steps in to replace the captain
With Kimmich unavailable, RB Leipzig’s Ridle Baku is expected to step into the starting lineup at right-back, a position the versatile defender knows well but hasn’t occupied for Germany since November 2021. Baku, who was recalled to the national setup after a long absence, last started in the 9-0 win against Liechtenstein under former coach Hansi Flick.
Nagelsmann’s options at right-back are limited, as his squad lacks another natural player in the position. Even centre-back Waldemar Anton has been used there before, though not to great success. This makes Baku’s inclusion almost certain. “It’s a great feeling to be back with the German national team,” Baku said earlier this week. “It’s great that we trained in Wolfsburg, where I used to play, and now we head to Leipzig. I’m looking forward to contributing to the team, even if I’m not playing.”
With David Raum expected to start on the opposite flank, Germany could field a full-back pairing entirely made up of Leipzig players, a detail not lost on supporters eager to see fresh energy injected into the side.
Schlotterback and Amiri also sidelined
Kimmich’s injury adds to a growing list of absentees for Nagelsmann during this international window. Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck is also set to miss the Luxembourg clash after suffering a foot wound that required stitches in Saturday’s match against Hamburg. The setback leaves Germany without two defensive regulars in their backline.
In midfield, Nadiem Amiri has withdrawn from the squad due to adductor issues and didn’t travel at all and Assan Ouedraogo has been called up as his replacement. Meanwhile, forward Karim Adeyemi will serve a suspension and won’t be available until Monday’s meeting with Slovakia.
Nagelsmann will therefore have to rely on depth and flexibility across positions, with possible reshuffles and defensive rotations. The absences also raise questions about who will wear the captain’s armband against Luxembourg. With both vice-captains Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz unavailable, meanwhile Leroy Sane, who boasts the most international caps among the current squad, is expected to have a show on the pitch.
Germany's task ahead in qualifying group
Despite the disruption, Germany remain firmly in contention to qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup. They sit joint-top of Group A alongside Slovakia with nine points, and with both nations separated only by goal difference. Victory in Luxembourg would keep Nagelsmann’s side in control of their fate, especially ahead of Monday’s home clash with Slovakia, which could effectively decide who tops the group.
The last time the two nations met, Germany cruised to a 4-0 win, with Kimmich scoring twice. His absence will be keenly felt as the team seeks to maintain its recent resurgence following a shaky start to qualifying. Luxembourg, meanwhile, remain winless and have conceded 20 goals in their last four meetings against Germany, underlining the gulf in class between the sides.
Germany are expected to rotate heavily, giving chances to players like Baku, Raum, and possibly debutant Ouedraogo. However, with qualification on the line, Nagelsmann will demand full focus.
