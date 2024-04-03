Phil Parkinson Wrexham vs Forest Green 2023-24Getty Images
James Hunsley

'Very frustrating' - Phil Parkinson rages over key Wrexham failing in damaging Doncaster defeat as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side miss chance to take giant step towards promotion

WrexhamPhil ParkinsonDoncaster vs WrexhamLeague Two

Phil Parkinson picked out one "very frustrating" element in Wrexham's 1-0 loss to Doncaster, which saw their automatic promotion chances take a hit.

  • Wrexham lose to Doncaster on Tuesday
  • Automatic promotion chances take hit
  • Parkinson rues Red Dragons' wastefulness

