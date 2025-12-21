Frank Lampard apologises after appearing to spark post-game brawl between Coventry and Southampton stars after stalemate

Tensions boiled over at full-time after Coventry City battled to a 1-1 draw away at Southampton in the Championship. Coventry, reduced to 10 men early in the second half, clung on impressively to preserve a point that kept them six points clear at the top of the Championship table heading into the festive period.

As the final whistle blew at St Mary’s, Lampard stepped onto the pitch visibly emotional after his side’s defensive effort. The former Chelsea and England midfielder had been the target of repeated taunts from sections of the home support during the closing stages, which continued after the match had ended.

Lampard’s response, a sarcastic thumbs-up gesture aimed in the direction of the Southampton fans, appeared to provoke an immediate reaction from players on the pitch. Saints forward Leo Scienza confronted the Coventry manager, sparking a brief but intense melee involving numerous players and staff from both sides before officials and stewards intervened to restore order.