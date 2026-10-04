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Argentina v Burkina Faso - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Franco Mastantuono addresses huge expectations after scoring maiden Argentina goal

F. Mastantuono
Argentina
Argentina vs Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Friendlies
Fiorentina
Serie A
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Franco Mastantuono has opened up about the significant pressure placed on his shoulders after netting his first senior international goal for Argentina. The Fiorentina midfielder, who is currently on loan from La Liga club Real Madrid, made a significant impact during a dominant 7-0 victory against Burkina Faso at the Estadio Monumental.

  • Dominant display highlights squad depth

    Argentina enjoyed a productive night in Buenos Aires as they dismantled Burkina Faso 7-0 in a one-sided friendly match. The visitors arrived heavily depleted following travel delays in Morocco and internal player disputes, forcing them to field a makeshift squad featuring several under-23 players. Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring just four minutes in by converting a rebound from his saved penalty, allowing Lionel Scaloni to rotate heavily and hand opportunities to fringe figures after the break.

  • FBL-FRIENDLY-ARG-BFAAFP

    Landmark moment for Madrid starlet

    The defining moment arrived on 57 minutes when Leonel Flores slipped a pass to Facundo Medina, who fed into the box where Lautaro's clever dummy allowed Mastantuono to slot home. The goal marked a major personal milestone for the 19-year-old in his sixth senior cap alongside fellow young scorers Nico Paz and Gianluca Prestianni. Speaking to the host broadcaster, Mastantuono said: "I'm very happy to wear the national team shirt again. I'm thrilled because I also managed to get on the scoresheet today."

  • Dealing with weight of expectation

    Intense scrutiny has followed the midfielder since his high-profile breakthrough at River Plate and transfer to Madrid, yet he remains determined to enjoy his football. Speaking in the mixed zone about handling the pressure that comes with his club and international profile, Mastantuono explained: "I know there are huge expectations placed on me; I embrace it, but I also have to play for myself and try to enjoy it. Being in the national team alongside so many experienced players helps me a lot."

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  • Argentina v Burkina Faso - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Building towards an exciting era

    Argentina now turn their attention to an upcoming friendly against Benin, which will serve as Lionel Messi's official international retirement match. The captain was omitted entirely from the matchday squad against Burkina Faso to ensure he is fully rested for his farewell appearance. The spotlight will then shift back to the emerging generation, with Mastantuono looking to carry his international form back to Fiorentina as domestic football resumes.