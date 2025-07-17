Fluminense enter Richarlison race! Brazilian club join Palmeiras in chase for Spurs striker who could cost £55m after Europa League victory Richarlison Fluminense Tottenham Palmeiras Serie A Premier League Transfers

Fluminense have entered the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison, joining Palmeiras in pursuit of the Brazil international. With Spurs demanding around £55 million ($74m), both clubs are weighing complex financial structures to land the forward. Richarlison is under contract until 2027, but his emotional ties to Fluminense could prove pivotal in any transfer.