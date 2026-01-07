Florian Wirtz's second-ever Liverpool goal subject to PGMOL complaint following offside controversy in Fulham draw

Fulham have formally contacted the Professional Game Match Official Limited (PGMOL) to request a detailed explanation regarding the decision to award the opening goal in Sunday’s 2-2 draw. The incident has reignited the debate surrounding the implementation of technology in the Premier League, with the west London club feeling aggrieved by what appeared to the naked eye to be a flagrant offside offence.

The moment of controversy arrived when the Liverpool midfielder latched onto a through ball before firing past the goalkeeper to break the deadlock. While the assistant referee kept their flag down, replays shown inside the stadium and on television broadcasts seemed to show the player standing in an advanced position relative to the last defender. However, after a check involving the semi-automated offside technology, the goal was confirmed, leaving the home support and the dugout in a state of disbelief.

Standard Sportreports that the request for clarification focuses on the specific calibration of the technology and why the visual evidence seemed to contradict the digital output. The club is keen to understand the process that led to the goal standing, particularly given the margin looked significant on the freeze-frames available to the coaching staff.