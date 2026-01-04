Revealed: Why Florian Wirtz's goal vs Fulham was given after VAR check despite Liverpool star's 'I was sure it was offside' admission

The games don't get much easier for Liverpool as they are away to league leaders Arsenal next time out in the Premier League on Thursday.

On the Fulham draw, Reds manager Arne Slot said: "In an away game, scoring two goals should maybe be enough to win the game. It's not for the first time this season that we fight so hard and think we have a win but concede an incredible strike. We brought Joe Gomez in but they took it short. We missed out on a good result. We had our chances in the first half.

"We had a similar one with Cody Gakpo that they scored from. In an ideal world, we see a Liverpool team that is dominant but creates more chances. We scored two goals, scored two disallowed goals and hit the bar. Again, it wasn't enough.

"The players are giving everything they have. I have to keep in mind that I have to keep them available. Alexander Isak is out and I have to overload or play Hugo more, a player who has never played in the Premier League. You have to manage that. We still have 11 very good players on the pitch. It's not only for us, but many teams don't create chances every game. It's not perfect but at least we've created a few more chances today than last week."