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Folarin Balogun red card scandal forces FIFA into major rule change as Gianni Infantino faces leadership crisis
Closing the loophole
FIFA is moving to amend its regulations to prevent a repeat of the controversial decision to suspend Balogun's World Cup ban. According to ESPN, the governing body will consider a motion to prohibit the suspension of automatic one-match bans in the future.
The initial decision by FIFA's disciplinary committee to suspend the penalty imposed on the United States forward sparked widespread outcry across global football. Critics claimed the move amounted to political interference after US President Donald Trump admitted he had personally asked Infantino to review the ban.
Football Association chair and FIFA vice president Debbie Hewitt has written to Infantino requesting the release of documents regarding the case. Infantino has maintained that the disciplinary committee reached its conclusion completely independently.
- Getty Images Sport
Pressure on Infantino
The proposed rule change comes as Infantino faces the biggest crisis of his nearly 11-year presidency ahead of a FIFA Council meeting in Zurich. Council members are preparing to challenge the administrator on several key governance issues and controversial proposals.
Beyond the Balogun verdict, Infantino has drawn sharp criticism over his close ties to political figures and potential conflicts of interest. Football officials are demanding greater transparency regarding recent decision-making processes within the organisation.
Formal complaints have also been lodged regarding a peace prize created by Infantino and awarded to Trump at the World Cup draw in Washington D.C. FIFA Council member Bernd Neuendorf requested the item be added to the meeting agenda.
Growing internal discord
The meeting agenda also includes discussions on the recently abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, which sought to bring private investment into World Cup commercial interests. European governing body UEFA has since filed court applications in the US seeking evidence discovery for a potential criminal complaint against Infantino in Switzerland.
Further governance concerns have emerged following reports surrounding Congo DR's national team. Questions were raised after the federation avoided discipline despite goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi playing in four qualifying matches while ineligible.
Infantino is expected to propose increasing the payment to all 211 member federations to $15 million for the 2027-30 commercial cycle. The financial offer appears to counter alternative proposals submitted by UEFA and its allies.
- Getty
Electoral clock ticking
The heated council clash takes place ahead of a 18 November deadline for candidates to declare for the upcoming FIFA presidential election. The official election is scheduled to take place four months later in Rabat, Morocco.
Infantino had previously been cruising towards a fourth term through to 2031 before the recent series of controversies damaged his standing. However, it remains uncertain whether a majority of member federations will vote against a sitting president offering increased financial payouts.
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