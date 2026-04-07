FIFA launch disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA following racist incidents in Egypt friendly

The world football governing body has decided to take firm action after "intolerable" anti-Muslim chants were heard throughout the encounter.

According to reports, the chant "the one who doesn't jump is a Muslim" was repeated on at least four occasions, prompting immediate condemnation from players and officials alike.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal condemned the "ignorant" and "racist" perpetrators, despite the abuse not being specifically directed at him personally.

Local authorities have already been mobilised, with the Catalan police opening a probe into the events. The Spanish government has also escalated the matter to the Prosecutor's Office to determine if hate crime laws were breached. FIFA's investigation will focus on the RFEF's failure to maintain order and the delayed implementation of anti-racism protocols during the match.



