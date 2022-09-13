FIFA 23 most improved: Biggest ratings changes revealed with two PSG players in top five

EA Sports have revealed their 15 most improved players as the release of FIFA 23 edges ever closer.

Players of the most popular sports video game franchise will be counting down the days until the release of FIFA 23.

The newest version drops officially on Friday, September 30, but EA Play users will be able to access the game slightly early on Tuesday, September 27.

Already, EA Sports has shared some of the top-rated players in FIFA 23.

Article continues below

In the latest batch of player rating reveals, EA has confirmed which players have received the greatest boost from their FIFA 22 versions.

Let's take a look...