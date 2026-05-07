VIDEO: Fans spot genius tactic used by Luis Enrique & PSG to completely nullify Michael Olise during Champions League semi-final

Paris Saint-Germain reached the Champions League final after beating Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate in their semi-final clash. Following the chaotic 5-4 first-leg victory in Paris, the second leg at the Allianz Arena was much tighter, ending in a 1-1 draw. Ousmane Dembele scored the decisive goal early in the match after strong work from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, the biggest talking point after the game was PSG’s defensive approach against Olise. The French international player arrived in excellent form, having recorded 21 goals and 30 assists in 49 appearances this season. Yet the Bayern winger struggled to influence the game and was largely contained by Nuno Mendes, despite the PSG full-back playing much of the match on a yellow card.