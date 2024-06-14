England Training Wembley Getty Images/Goal
Explained: Why the FA had Wembley grass shipped to Germany for England's Euro 2024 campaign

The FA have reportedly shipped the Wembley grass to Germany to aid England's training sessions during Euro 2024.

  • FA provide England with Wembley grass in Germany
  • Have hired Harrod Sport to equip the training camp
  • Aims to provide Southgate with the best facilities
