Where is England's Euro 2024 training base? Everything you need to know about Three Lions camp

England held their final training session on home soil at St. George's Park on June 10, along with a special visit from Prince Williams before the team's departure for Germany for the Euro 2024 finals.

Under Gareth Southgate's tutelage, the Three Lions have finished runners-up to Italy at the previous Euros and were eliminated by France at the quarter-finals stage of the 2022 World Cup, with expectations riding high to bring home the trophy.

But where will England have their basecamp during their stay in Germany? GOAL takes a look...

Where is England's Euro 2024 training base in Germany?

The England team will be based at five-star Weimarer Land Spa and Golf resort in Blankenhain. It is located in old East Germany, a half an hour’s drive from Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Erfurt, even though all three of England's group games are to be staged in the west of the country.

The lavish 94-room resort consists of two full-size football pitches and high-end spa facilities where suites cost guests £300-a-night, besides three golf courses to keep the players entertained.

Team Germany spent a five-day training camp at the same location towards the end of May.

Inside England's basecamp as Three Lions land in Blankenhain ahead of tournament

As reported by Mail Sport, the English FA has reportedly spent £850,000 for England's escapade, as the property is enriched with two Michelin-star restaurants, two swimming pools for recovery amid the 2,500-square-metre spa known as the 'Lindentherme'.

The resort will have a team of 35 chefs in order to cater to the custom dietary requirements of the players and staff, with personalisation of individual rooms with family photos among other requests.

The owner of the resort, Matthias Grafe, has also revealed of the special requests made by the England players, including the availability of English television in the rooms.

"Most questions were about the air conditioning in the rooms - probably after the experience in Qatar. We had to retrofit one room. We also ensured that English television was broadcast via satellite in the rooms. We also blacked out the glass fronts and windows so that the notorious yellow press couldn't take pictures of the boys," Grafe told Bild.

Will England players' families be allowed at the resort?

The England players' families will be allowed to stay at the remotely located resort but will be allowed to meet the players at designated intervals during the Euros.

"It changes the dynamic of the hotel, especially if the kids come in, and I think those elements are important for the players," said Southgate.