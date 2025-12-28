Explained: Why Spanish media are reporting Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants to end career playing with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami'

Both Ronaldo and Messi are in the final stages of their illustrious careers, with few predicting that they would have stuck around for so long when they burst onto the scene in the 2000s. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has repeatedly spoken about bringing down the curtain on his time in football in the not-so-distant future, while Messi, 38, has been a bit more coy.

Ronaldo said in November when asked about when he may retire: "Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably (I) will cry, yes… I’m (an) open person. (It) will be very, very difficult, yes. But Piers [Morgan], I prepare my future since (the age of) 25, 26, 27 years old, I prepare (for) my future. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure."

Two months prior, Messi suggested he may not play in the 2026 World Cup as Argentina try and defend their title.

"I said it at the time. I don't think I'll play in another World Cup. Due to my age, it's logical that I won't make it, but we're there and I'm excited. I'm taking it day by day, feeling the sensations. And what's clear is that today was the last game here," he said.

However, the veteran signed a new deal with Miami until the end of the 2028 season, so it seems he doesn't want to retire for a while yet.