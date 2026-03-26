'Exactly what he needed' - Can Cyle Larin and Ismaël Koné's recent form spark Jesse Marsch’s Canada? Five keys vs Tunisia and Iceland

When Jesse Marsch leads Canada out at BMO Field this week, the stakes will feel different.

For the first time, Canada will play in front of the newly renovated BMO Field, where capacity has increased from 30,000 to 45,000 for this summer’s tournament. There are just two matches this March - against No. 74-ranked Iceland and World Cup-bound No. 47 Tunisia - and after that, the next time they walk out there, it will be for the World Cup opener.

Injuries have impacted the Canadian Men’s National Team since the 2025 Concacaf Nations League finals and a third-place match win over the U.S. Men’s National Team. Lead star Alphonso Davies suffered a torn ACL in that game and hasn’t donned the Red and White since, while Stephen Eustàquio, Moïse Bombito, Alistiar Johnston, Promise David, and several others will be unavailable for the penultimate preparation window.

March, then, offers a crucial window to fine-tune the team’s tactical identity while giving fringe players one last chance to push for a World Cup spot. Marsch is expected to name his final Canada squad after June friendlies against Uzbekistan in Edmonton and Ireland in Montréal.

“If everybody's 100 percent fit, I could probably pick 24 or 25 guys right now for a World Cup squad. But the reality is not everybody will be in 100 percent form and fitness,” Marsch told reporters this week.

“We didn't want to have a camp that was full of 10 or 11 injured guys. This will be an opportunity for some new faces to be in the camp and learn what we do and make a case for themselves, and an obvious chance for everyone to make one last impression.”

GOAL looks at five keys for the CanMNT against Iceland and Tunisia…