'Sentimental pick'- Ex-Scotland star claims Neymar looked 'sluggish' on Brazil World Cup return

While the technical metrics showed Neymar created three scoring opportunities, his movement failed to convince former midfielder Burley. Speaking on ESPN, he remarked: "You looked at when Neymar came on, there was a lot of excitement in the crowd and I'm sure back in Brazil about this iconic player being in the squad and eventually coming on.

"But boy, I think if you're Joao Pedro or one or two others that didn't make the squad and you're looking at that guy saying this is just a sentimental pick. Because, yeah, I know he's not had much game time, but he just looked so sluggish and off the pace and as if it passed him by.

“So if you have to go to him in the latter stages of the tournament, that's going to be the big question. Can he actually come on and influence the game against better players? Which even struggled when he came on against the Scotland team.

"So that for me, I know [Igor] Thiago's there, I know [Matheus] Cunha can play up front, I know Endrick's there, but these are inexperienced players at that level. And I think the one thing you're going to have to do in this tournament if you're going to go all the way is go to your bench for game changers.

"And it looked to me as if that was nothing more than just a sentimental pick putting him in.”