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Ex-Arsenal & Chelsea star Jorginho withdraws Chappell Roan criticism after hotel security incident
Initial comments from Jorginho
The controversy came about in March during the Lollapalooza festival, when Jorginho claimed his 11-year-old daughter was confronted by a security guard in what he described as an “extremely aggressive manner”. According to the former Italy international, the child had merely walked past a hotel table to check if it was the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer.
Jorginho initially shared the incident on social media, revealing that his daughter had been left in tears by the encounter. The midfielder suggested the security guard was connected to Roan’s entourage and expressed disappointment over what he saw as harsh treatment toward a young fan.
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Singer denies involvement
Roan swiftly responded to the allegations, making it clear she had no knowledge of the incident and had not instructed security to approach anyone.
In her own social post, released via Instagram Stories, Roan said: “I did not ask the security guard to go up to this mother and child. They didn't come up to me. They weren't doing anything. It's unfair for security to just assume someone doesn't have good intentions, when they don't have reason to believe, because there's no action even taken.”
Jorginho clarifies the situation
The midfielder has now confirmed the security guard in question was not employed by Roan. In a follow-up statement, Jorginho wrote: “I made my initial statement in the heat of the moment, after hearing that my child and wife had been approached by an adult male security guard in an intimidating way. I reacted as any father would. My priority is, and always will be, protecting my family, and that is exactly what I did. The security guard himself has since confirmed publicly that he was representing another artist at the hotel at the time. While we still do not know what prompted him to approach them, and do not believe an 11-year-old at breakfast could reasonably be seen as any kind of security threat, it is now clear that he was not acting on behalf of Chappell.
“I am glad to set the record straight. It’s important to me that this is clarified fairly and accurately. I regret the impact this situation has had on Chappell Roan, Catherine, Ada, and our family. I will always stand up for my family. But I also know how to recognize when things were not quite what they seemed at first. Thank you for the support we received during this sensitive moment. I do, however, want to make one thing very clear: I do not support or encourage hate speech or online attacks from any side. Respect, empathy, and humility are values I carry and teach my family every single day. As far as I am concerned, this matter is closed.”
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What comes next?
Roan has yet to respond to Jorginho's new clarification. The midfielder will now continue his duties with Flamengo, who are second in the 2026 Brasileiro Serie A standings with 20 points from ten matches, six points behind leaders Palmeiras, who have played a game more. They will next face Independiente Medellin in the Copa Libertadores group stage, followed by a league match against Bahia.