European adventure or MLS-bound? How long Virgil van Dijk can play on as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink makes pre-free agency prediction for legendary Liverpool defender

There has been talk of Real Madrid, who lured Ibrahima Konate away from Anfield in 2026, showing interest in Van Dijk. Ex-Reds striker Emile Heskey has said of those rumours: “He is coming to the end of his contract at Liverpool, but we've got to remember that when certain clubs come calling they turn your head whether you’re under contract or not, and Real Madrid is one of them.

“So I'd be surprised if his head's not turned. The only thing is that Liverpool letting another big star go at the end of their contract doesn't sit well with me.”

Van Dijk has offered no indication that he is ready to start slowing down and trudge his way towards retirement. He has said of plans for the immediate future: “I'm not someone who looks too far ahead.

“You have to take very good care of yourself and do everything you can to be there every time. I feel like I'm in a good position now, so I just have to keep going.

“Playing football is the most fun there is. I understand that people look at age in our sport. When things are going well, they say: 'Oh how good for your age.' And otherwise you are an old man. I just have to make sure that I perform as well as possible for the team, on and off the field.”