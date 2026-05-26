World Cup 2026 Monterrey Tickets Guide: Estadio BBVA schedule, match information & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

Nicknamed El Gigante de Acero (The Steel Giant), CF Monterrey’s home ground Estadio BBVA is one of the three Mexican host stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside the historic Estadio Azteca and Chivas’ home, Estadio Akron.

For the tournament, the venue will be referred to as Estadio Monterrey due to sponsorship regulations.

Having already hosted numerous matches for Monterrey as well as the Mexican national team, 2026 marks a new chapter for this modern and striking stadium.

Estadio BBVA will host a total of four World Cup matches, including both group stage and knockout games.

If you are planning to visit the stadium soon or during the 2026 World Cup to support your team, this guide is for you. GOAL has got you covered with all the essential information before you visit the stadium.

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