Forget the statistics, Erling Haaland has to start in the FA Cup final: Man City's under-performing supporting cast need to step up to get the best out of superstar striker

The Norwegian has been starved of service this season, but has done his best in a team that have fallen way below their usual standards

Erling Haaland has scored at 20 of the 23 English grounds he has played at. The Manchester City striker probably doesn't lose much sleep over the fact he is yet to find the net at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium, although he has unfinished business at the other two.

Haaland has failed to score in three attempts at Anfield, although it is his record at Wembley Stadium which must cause him the most anguish. The Norwegian has played four times at the home of football without scoring, though he will have a fifth opportunity to open his tally under the arch in Saturday's FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

Or at least, he should. Haaland only returned to action last weekend after six weeks out with an ankle injury and Pep Guardiola admitted after the forward's underwhelming performance in the goalless draw at Southampton that the Norwegian's place in his starting line up at Wembley was not guaranteed. "I'll have one week to think about it. I don’t know. The truth is, it’s been five weeks off," Guardiola said. "He’s a big man and needs maybe a little bit more time."

Haaland's return to the pitch at St Mary’s also coincided with City's five-match winning streak in all competitions coming to a halt, as the result and performance gave more fuel to the argument that City are a stronger side when the Norwegian is not on the field. There are some statistics to back up the claim, too: City have averaged 2.2 goals this season per match without their superstar striker compared to two goals per game when Haaland has started. The same was true last season, when City scored an average of 2.6 goals per game when Haaland was out with a fractured foot, but 2.5 goals when he played.

City were also unbeaten during his recent seven-game absence, winning six times. Meanwhile, 12 of their 14 defeats in all competitions this season have come while Haaland was playing.

But as the saying goes, there are lies, goddamn lies and statistics. Haaland simply has to start the final, and it is up to his under-performing team-mates to step up and provide him with the service he needs to fire City to FA Cup glory.