Erik ten Hag warned his position will be 'untenable' if Man Utd lose must-win game at Southampton as ex-Red Devils striker admits his old side don't have a 'clear game plan' under struggling Dutchman
Erik ten Hag has been warned that his position will be "untenable" if Manchester United lose their must-win game at Southampton.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd have lost two of their first three PL matches
- Were outplayed by Liverpool at Old Trafford
- Louis Saha feels Ten Hag does not have a "game plan"