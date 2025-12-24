'I'm in love with the squad we have' - Enzo Maresca responds to Antoine Semenyo transfer talk after Chelsea drop out of race to land £65m Bournemouth star

Maresca was asked about Semenyo in his pre-Villa press conference on Wednesday, to which the Italian replied: "I'm focused about Aston Villa. I'm not focused on players that can arrive or players that can leave. The only focus for me is the Villa game that for sure will be a tough game because they are doing fantastic and we need to be focused on that.

The Chelsea boss went on to profess his 'love' for his squad, adding: "Again, I know that I repeat ever press conference exactly the same. Before Newcastle I spoke about my relationship with the club and I said that it's good. I spoke about Estevao and Delap back and now I need to repeat. I need to speak about wide players. Before Newcastle I said I'm in love with the squad we have and I don't think we need to do something. And the next time I will answer the same again."

The Blues will hope to close the gap to third-placed Villa to four points when they welcome the Villans to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. That'll prove easier said than done with Unai Emery's side presently on a seven-game winning run following their 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

