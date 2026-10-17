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Alvino Hanafi

'At some point we need to give him rest!' – Maresca drops Haaland warning ahead of Ipswich clash

Manchester City
E. Haaland
E. Maresca
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town
Premier League

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca admits he will need to rest Erling Haaland during an intense period of domestic and international action. The Italian also defended star midfielder Enzo Fernandez, praising his character following City's flawless start to the Premier League season.

  • Maresca hints at Haaland rest amid packed schedule

    Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca admitted he will need to manage Erling Haaland's workload despite the striker's sensational start to the campaign. Haaland became the club's all-time record goalscorer in Europe with a brace against Paris Saint-Germain, taking his tally to 10 goals in nine matches.

    The Norwegian forward remains in the squad for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium.

    However, after four additional international caps for Norway, Maresca acknowledged that heavy workloads across the squad require careful management.

  • Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    City boss targets rotation for key international stars

    Maresca stressed that Haaland is not the only player facing fatigue, pointing to several key figures who feature heavily for both club and country. "At some point we probably need to give him rest, some days off," the City boss explained in his pre-match news conference.

    "We are thinking about this not just with Erling because we have players, unfortunately or fortunately, they are playing all the games with us and all the games with the international teams."

    "Elliot, Enzo, Marc, Erling, Rúben – so at some point we probably need to give them some rest."

  • Maresca defends Fernandez and hails off-field character

    Maresca reserved high praise for Enzo Fernandez, who helped City win their opening six Premier League matches to top the table by three points following his move from Chelsea. The manager hit back at public perceptions of the Argentine midfielder, highlighting his true personality.

    "He is a nice person," Maresca declared when asked about the number 17. "He has a big heart and is a nice person. Polite, professional."

    "Sometimes the image from outside is completely different from the reality. He is a top guy, with a great family – mum and dad, wife, kids. I know all of them. That’s why I have no doubts about that, he is a very good guy."

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PSGAFP

    League leaders prepare for Ipswich challenge

    Unbeaten Manchester City host Ipswich Town on Saturday looking to maintain their perfect league start and extend their three-point lead at the summit.

    With Haaland leading the Premier League top-scorer charts, Maresca must balance squad rotation against maintaining their winning momentum.

    The Italian tactician will monitor player fitness closely ahead of a demanding run of domestic and European fixtures.

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MCI

MCI

Premier League

17 Oct 2026

IPS

IPS