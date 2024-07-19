Enzo Maresca has his first Chelsea crisis to deal with - before a ball's even been kicked - as storm over despicable Enzo Fernandez racism completely overshadows start of pre-season

The new coach must deal with the fallout after the midfielder made himself a pariah by singing a discriminatory chant with his Argentina team-mates

What should have been remembered as a moment of celebration for Argentina has developed into an uproar that threatens to tarnish their Copa America triumph and cast a shadow over Chelsea's pre-season preparations. Enzo Fernandez is at the heart of the storm, having live-streamed himself and his international team-mates gleefully belting out a racist and transphobic chant at France's expense on board the team bus in the wake of the victory over Colombia.

Fernandez has inevitably apologised for his role in the appalling incident, but the backlash suggests this will not be a case of forgive and forget. Chelsea have a proud history of Black French players who are of African descent, including club legends Marcel Desailly and N'Golo Kante, while the current squad has several members from a similar background.

Fernandez's involvement has not been well received by his team-mates, and now newly-installed head coach Enzo Maresca has a serious problem on his hands before the season has even begun.