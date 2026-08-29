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Enzo Fernandez agrees terms with Man City as Chelsea prepare for shock Premier League transfer
Fernandez agrees City switch
According to Fabrizio Romano, Fernandez is closing in on a blockbuster move to City after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the club. The highly-anticipated transfer now hinges on a formal financial agreement between the two rival sides.
Despite the verbal agreement on the player's side, concrete club-to-club negotiations have yet to take place. With the transfer deadline rapidly approaching, City and Chelsea will need to open dialogue quickly to finalise the deal and end this long-running saga.
Romano reveals transfer details
Romano confirmed the significant development, noting that City are preparing to formalise their interest. The onus will then fall on Chelsea to determine their exact financial demands for the midfielder.
“Enzo Fernandez has a verbal agreement with Manchester City on personal terms," Romano posted on X. "Deal depends on club to club decision as #MCFC have not sent official bid yet but contacts will take place soon, decision on price up to Chelsea. Enzo could be out again this weekend."
Alonso drops exiled midfielder
Fernandez's Chelsea future has looked increasingly bleak since the start of the new campaign. Manager Xabi Alonso did not include him in the matchday squad for their Carabao Cup victory over Luton Town.
Meanwhile, City have been actively revamping their midfield options. They have already secured the exciting signatures of Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer, looking to rebuild following the damaging departure of Rodri and Bernardo Silva. The recent exit of Nico Gonzalez to Newcastle United has further highlighted the Cityzens' need for top-tier midfield depth.
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Maresca faces tactical headache
If Fernandez does finalise his switch to the Etihad, it will create a fascinating tactical challenge for Enzo Maresca. Fitting Fernandez, Anderson, and Bouaddi into a cohesive starting lineup will severely test the manager's tactical acumen in the centre of the pitch.
Back in London, Chelsea fans will be watching nervously as the deadline approaches. Sanctioning Fernandez’s exit leaves the Blues with a glaring hole in midfield, giving the hierarchy precious little time to scout and secure a top-quality replacement.
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