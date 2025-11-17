England's World Cup 2026 squad ladder: Phil Foden set to squeak into Thomas Tuchel's final 26 but Myles Lewis-Skelly at risk of missing out

Let's start the post-26 groupings with the A-listers who, at this rate, won't make the cut. The biggest star who is projected to miss out on the World Cup is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who should play plenty for Real Madrid between now and the end of the season, but doesn't fit the mould of a typical Tuchel right-back (someone who likes to defend).

"I spoke to Trent. It was a difficult phone call but I wanted him to hear it from me, which he appreciated and he was very clear that he's desperate and keen to come back and play for England," Tuchel said in September. "It's all in the mix but it is a competitive decision, and just to make the competition a little bit more spicy. First and foremost, I think Trent is a player who needs to feel trust and love from his manager and team-mates and from his club, his country and the fans. He needs that."

Of the more recent squads, Myles Lewis-Skelly is the player who has most recently lost his spot. Tuchel previously declared that the youngster had to be playing more at club level with Arsenal in order to justify his inclusion, and this came to a head in November when the left-back was dropped entirely.

There has been clamour to see Jack Grealish back in the Three Lions fold, particularly after returning to form at Everton, but at this rate he would need several players ahead of him in his position to pull out before he would realistically be given a spot in the final squad. Likewise, Harry Maguire would be a menace on set plays but is now seemingly in a shootout with Burn for that position.

Jarrod Bowen didn't fully take the opportunity to nail down a place when he started against Albania, though did look dangerous regardless. Luke Shaw, Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Gallagher, Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke are among the other more experienced cohort who need to step up over the next few months to win the affection of Tuchel back.

Tuchel has spoken positively about Tino Livramento, while his Newcastle team-mate Lewis Hall is also a solid option at full-back, but their inability to stay fit could cost them brownie points when push comes to shove this summer.

