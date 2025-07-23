Is England's name on the trophy?! Winners and losers after lucky Lionesses' late show secures spot in Euro 2025 final as super-subs Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly again come to Sarina Wiegman's rescue

The reigning champions rode their luck in Tuesday's semi-final with Italy until a place in Sunday's final, against Spain or Germany, was sealed

Perhaps England are just meant to win this year's European Championship. It certainly felt like the Lionesses were fighting alongside some sort of supernatural power as they battled back from the brink to beat Italy 2-1 in Tuesday's semi-final, just as it did five days earlier when they overcame Sweden in the last eight. On both occasions, England stared elimination in the face - and dodged it.

Nothing summed up the performance in Geneva better than the goal that sealed the Lionesses' place in Sunday's final. It came in the penultimate minute of extra-time, when Chloe Kelly's penalty was saved, only for the winger to latch onto the rebound and put the ball in the back of the net on the second attempt. It was scruffy, it wasn't convincing, but it was an example of England never letting up, of them giving everything to get over the line, and somehow crossing it.

There's no hiding from the fact that the defending champions were far from their best on Tuesday. With 33 minutes on the clock, Italy took the lead through Barbara Bonansea and, for most of the next hour, they held onto it well. Yes, England cranked up the pressure in the second half, but their final ball was often wasteful, their finishing wayward and their set-piece deliveries wildly inconsistent. As the clock ticked into second-half stoppage time, up came goalkeeper Hannah Hampton to attack a late corner - only for Kelly to send it straight into the side-netting. The Lionesses kept getting in their own way.

But while there were many of those moments for England where the wrong player attacked a pass, where someone opted to unleash a wild shot from range instead of playing in a team-mate, where possession was given away just as an attack was heating up, there were also those moments where Lionesses came up clutch.

Take Hampton, who had little to do except pick the ball out from the back of her net all game, until she made a huge double save in the dying moments to ensure England didn't go 2-0 down. Look at Michelle Agyemang, who marked what was just her fourth senior international appearance with her third goal and was so close to making it four from four, but for the woodwork to deny her a winning goal in extra-time. Or see Kelly, who didn't react in anguish when Laura Giuliani parried her spot-kick, but instead reacted quicker than anyone to pounce onto the loose ball and get the job done, despite initially failing to do so.

There is a feeling that grit and resilience can only carry a team so far when it comes to a tournament as elite as the Euros. Surely England's luck has to run out at some point, right? Surely they will need to turn in a performance of quality, as well as bringing all that fighting spirit and determination to the table, in order to beat Spain or Germany in Sunday's final? That's certainly what many will be thinking after Tuesday's game. But some will see it a different way. Some - and many heartbroken Italians are surely among them - will feel like everything is simply falling into place for England to retain their continental title.

