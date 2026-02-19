England and Scotland World Cup clashes in DOUBT as Three Lions face prospect of stadium move

With just 112 days to go until the World Cup’s opening game in Mexico on June 11, uncertainty has arisen surrounding one of the tournament’s key stadia and all seven matches scheduled to take place at the Gillette Stadium face being moved if a resolution is not found with the local Foxborough authorities.

As reported by The Sun, a license for the New England Patriots’ stadium has still not been secured and with the Patriots’ owners, the Kraft family, refusing to foot the £6m bill to cover manpower and infrastructure costs for the games taking place at the venue during the tournament, local authorities have reportedly given FIFA a deadline of less than four weeks to cough up the required funding.

Foxborough Select Board head Bill Yukna said: “The town is going to stand behind the request of the money for both manpower and some capital and expense items.

“And if they aren’t met, then as this board has discussed in the past, the license won’t be granted. We are going to be very clear with that.”