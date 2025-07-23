England boss Sarina Wiegman hits insane landmark no other manager in women's OR men's football has ever reached after Lionesses roar into Euro 2025 final
England boss Sarina Wiegman hit a landmark that no other manager in men's or women's football has achieved as she became the first head coach to reach five consecutive major finals. The Lionesses booked their berth in the Women's Euro 2025 final after they dramatically beat Italy with a last-gasp goal in the last-four stage.
- Wiegman makes more history
- England reached the Euro final
- Dramatically beat Italy 2-1