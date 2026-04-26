How Endrick’s wife Gabriely Miranda influenced transfer decision after Real Madrid took ‘playground away’ from 19-year-old Brazilian wonderkid

Real Madrid are facing fresh scrutiny over their handling of young talents after strong comments from the family of Endrick. The Brazilian wonderkid, who arrived in the Spanish capital with huge expectations, struggled to secure consistent minutes under Xabi Alonso. That lack of opportunities ultimately led to a winter loan move to Lyon, a decision that now appears to have transformed both his form and mindset on the pitch.

While reflecting on Endrick’s time in Spain, Douglas Sousa used a striking analogy to describe the situation, suggesting that his son had been deprived of the one thing he values most – playing football. "They took away his playground," Douglas told ESPN Brasil.