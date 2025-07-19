Endrick and wife Gabriely Miranda show off lavish wedding snaps as Real Madrid star enjoys another ceremony after first getting married in September
Real Madrid’s teenage sensation Endrick has once again captured attention off the pitch, this time for a heartfelt and stylish celebration of love. The 18-year-old Brazilian forward held a private celebration with partner Gabriely Miranda in a beautiful and intimate ceremony hosted at a serene lakeside estate in Spain.
- Love is in the air in Madrid
- Endrick celebrated marriage for the second time within a year
- Gorgeous snaps uploaded by the couple on Instagram