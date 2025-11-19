Endrick assured Lyon move could be 'the best thing that can happen' as former Real Madrid forward insists Brazilian 'there is life beyond' Spanish giants

Speaking to The Athletic, Mariano sees parallels between their situations and says leaving Madrid does not mean giving up on a future at the club.

“If Endrick ends up leaving, or a player who isn’t getting much playing time has to go abroad to play, I would tell him to enjoy it a lot, to appreciate that if he’s going to be a starter on the team, that’s the best thing that can happen to him,” Diaz said.

He stressed that regular starts give players a real chance to prove their ability.

"You have to try to prove yourself when they give you that confidence, because it’s not the same when you play a few minutes every three games. You can’t prove your worth in a few minutes. But if they trust you and you’re a starter, that’s when you can prove a lot of things. In this case, if he [Endrick] leaves, he could also return to Madrid," the 32-year-old added.

