Getty
‘I don’t like the way he is’ - Emi Martinez’s ‘arrogance’ called out by international rival despite Aston Villa’s World Cup-winning Argentine being a ‘phenomenal’ goalkeeper
Trophy winner: Martinez famed for his theatrics
Martinez has become famed for his on-field antics, with the 33-year-old boasting an incredible knack of being able to get under the skin of his opponents. That skill set may not be to everyone’s taste, but it has served him well down the years.
Penalty-saving heroics have enhanced his reputation, with Argentina being helped to two Copa America titles and a global crown. Martinez has raised eyebrows with his theatrics when celebrating trophy triumphs.
- Getty
Martinez called out over supposed arrogance
He often stands accused of blurring lines when it comes to acceptable mind games, with his desire to cause a scene taking away from the undoubted ability that he possesses. Rochet is one of those who sees Martinez conjure up mixed emotions of respect and revulsion.
Rochet has told El Espectador Deportes when asked for his opinion on Martinez, who will be chasing down another World Cup crown alongside Lionel Messi and Co this summer: “Personally, I don't like it. I don't like the way he is. As a goalkeeper, he's truly phenomenal. A very good goalkeeper.
“I'm not entirely convinced by those attitudes. Everyone has their own personality; I don't like it, I'm more low-key. It worked for him, though, and that's fine if he's comfortable that way. I don’t like arrogance; I try to be like that as a person and also advise my colleagues to maintain that profile, which is ours as Uruguayans.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Does Martinez's behaviour overshadow his ability?
Martinez makes no apologies for who and what he is, but continues to divide opinion outside of Argentina and Villa Park. Former Villans defender Richard Dunne has previously told GOAL of a mercurial keeper diverting attention away from his talent: “You just want them [goalkeepers] to be really good! The rest of it, the antics that he gets up to, is probably taking away from how good he is as a goalkeeper. If people didn’t have the other stuff to talk about, he would probably be more talked about as being up there in the top two or three goalkeepers in the world – because he is fantastic.
“The one thing you always want from goalkeepers is, can they make big saves and can they make them at important moments? He’s proved that he can. He’s been huge for his country and fantastic for Aston Villa. Personally I wouldn’t want them being a bit weird, I would like them to be calm and someone you can rely on and trust, but on the pitch he has been fantastic and you can’t knock him.”
- Getty
Pantomime villain: Martinez feels unfairly portrayed
Martinez is not convinced that his reputation as a pantomime villain is deserved, with the former Arsenal custodian of the opinion that he is unfairly portrayed at times. He stands by his desire to help secure victory at all costs.
Martinez has told the Men In Blazers network of his antagonistic behaviour: “It’s in the moment, I never plan anything. When I save a penalty, then I try to create a bit of pressure on the players. No more than that.
“There are many people that do worse things and they get away with it. I missed a Conference League semi-final at home because the ref gave me for a yellow for asking for a ball. I have got a reputation that I wind people up, and that’s not correct.”
Martinez is currently part of an ambitious Aston Villa side that are daring to dream of landing the Premier League title in 2025-26. They remain within sight of table-topping Arsenal and have also secured automatic qualification for the last-16 of the Europa League - with tangible success being pursued by Unai Emery’s team at home and abroad.
Advertisement