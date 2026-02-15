'Too soon' - Ella Toone set to miss Man Utd's League Cup final date with Chelsea as latest injury update also rules England star out of Lionesses first camp of 2026

It's not just a blow to Man Utd because Toone will miss the cup final, but also because of some of the other big games that she is also likely to be absent for.

Fortunately, United's massive 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in Spain on Thursday night means the second leg of that Champions League knockout play-off this coming Thursday isn't as pivotal a game as it might have been. However, there is also a massive FA Cup tie against Chelsea to come next weekend which Toone will miss.

The Red Devils will then face West Ham and Everton after the League Cup final, both games that are important for the push to secure Champions League qualification for next week and both games that Toone also seems set to be ruled out of, as Skinner picked out the Manchester derby on March 29 as a potential date for her return. "I would imagine we're aiming for around the Manchester City game," he said. "Hopefully we can welcome her back then."

That means, should United progress to the Champions League quarter-finals as expected after that big win in Madrid, Toone would also be a doubt for the first leg of that tie, to be played against Bayern Munich on March 24 or 25.