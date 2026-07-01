Eight games, no goals: Cristiano Ronaldo's quest to end his woeful World Cup knockouts record with Portugal

Ronaldo made history at his first World Cup, in 2006, by becoming Portugal's youngest-ever goal-scorer on the game's grandest stage when he converted a penalty in the closing stages of a 2-0 win over Group D rivals Iran on matchday two. It was his only strike of the tournament, though.

Ronaldo was just 21 at the time and still a fleet-footed winger rather than a prolific centre-forward, so the fact that he didn't score in four knockout games as Portugal finished fourth wasn't a major talking point. However, his character became a topic of great debate in Germany.

Ronaldo's every touch was booed during his country's 1-0 semi-final loss to France for having allegedly played a key role in the dismissal of his Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney for a foul on Ricardo Carvalho in the last-eight win over England.

"I saw him going over to the referee and giving him the card and I think he was bang out of order," Three Lions midfielder Steven Gerrard said. "If he were one of my team-mates, I would be absolutely disgusted with him. After Wayne was sent off, [Ronaldo] winked at his bench and his team-mates and that just about sums him up as a person."

Frank Lampard added, "He's supposed to be a team-mate of Wayne's at Manchester United and he does something like that. It's not nice, is it? We were told that anyone who tried to get someone else a yellow or red card would get a yellow but it just hasn't happened."

Ronaldo, who slotted home the decisive spot-kick in the shootout win over England, insisted that he had done nothing wrong, but FIFA's technical study group disagreed and named Lukas Podolski the young player of the tournament ahead of the Portuguese in the interest of sportsmanship.

"We want to have decent behaviour and I admit we were critical of this," the group's head, Holger Osieck, admitted. "Players should be role models and fair play is a consideration."